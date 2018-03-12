Tipp’s Election Candidates selected

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have selected their first candidates in Tipperary to contest the next General Election.

Jackie Cahill – a sitting TD in the county swept to victory at Fianna Fáil’s selection convention on Friday night after securing well over the quota on the first count.

It was a little more complicated for Fine Gael with first time candidate Gareth Ahearn securing the nod following a full recount at his party’s convention on Saturday night.





Tipp FM’s Pat Murphy joins Fran Curry in studio to discuss to FG convention. Meanwhile Tipp FM’s Trudy Waters attended the Fianna Fail convention on Friday night.