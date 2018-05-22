Tipperary’s Fight for Mental Health Services

On this mornings Tipp Today Fran was joined in studio by Dan Connolly and Paddy O’Donoghue from ‘Tipperary’s Fight for Mental Health Servies’.



A number of weeks back Fran had the privilege of chairing a very special public meeting on Mental Health that they had organised.

The turnout was incredible and the stories were heartbreaking.

The organisers vowed for change.

The group are now holding their second event, a Public March.

This will take place on Saturday June 9th at 2:30pm at the Main Gaurd Clonmel.