Tipperary Water Appriciation Week

This week is water appreciation week in Tipperary in association with Irish Water – where we will be looking at how our water gets from source to tap and the effort that goes into providing the 160,000 people living in the county with a safe and constant supply.

Colin talked to Gerry O’Donnell (Leakage Reduction Programme Delivery lead) and Margaret Attridge (Asset Operations Regional Manager for the Southern Region) about leakages and water conservation.

Water Appreciation Week.





Brought to you in association with Irish Water. Safeguarding the Premier County’s water. Visit www.water.ie for more information