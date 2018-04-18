Tipperary Tea Day in support of Alzheimer’s

Alzheimer’s Tea Day – on May 3rd – is the largest annual fundraising campaign in The Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s (ASI) calendar.

Since the very first Alzheimer’s Tea Day in 1994 over €8M has been raised to provide essential support to the 55,000 people living with dementia in Ireland today… And rather importantly, all the monies raised locally from the local Tea Days will stay with the local communities centres. So, money raised in Tipperary, stays in Tipperary.

On this mornings Tipp Today Fran was joined by Christina McKenna from Waterman’s Lodge Ballina.