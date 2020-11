It appears that gyms, hairdressers, and retail will be given the go-ahead to re-open next week as the Level-5 lockdown ends.

One Tipp gym owner was reluctant to shut down initially, but is busting at the seams now to get opened again.

Fran talks to AJ Cronin of AJ Cronin Strength and Fitness in Carrick-on-Suir about lockdown, business during lockdown, and how much work goes into developing a successful business