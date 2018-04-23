Tipperary Fights For Mental Health Facilities is a new organisation hoping to get cuts to South Tipp’s mental health services reversed.

It comes on the back of several high profile cases of young people in particular, needing specialist psychiatric care but unable to access it due to limited facilities and high demand.

This new group aim to hold their first public meeting in the coming weeks.





On this mornings Tipp Today Fran was joined in studio by Dan Connolly and Paddy O’Donoghue who are members of the organisation.