Tipp Town Air Quality Levels Above WHO Guidelines

The March4Tipp group has released the findings of its air quality monitoring in Tipp Town.

The group measured two main types of air pollution – particulate (PM10) and nitrogren dioxide (NO2) – and shows that PM10 pollution exceeded World Health Organisation limits fifteen times on one day, and Nitrogen Dioxide levels exceeded thirty times on one day.

A March4Tipp representative was unavailable to speak to us this morning.





Prof John Wenger is based in the CRAC Lab at UCC’s Centre for Research into Atmospheric Chemistry and joined Fran on Monday.