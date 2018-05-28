Tipp Together for Yes Welcome Referendum Result

Health Minister Simon Harris will consult with officials today to get a time scale for dealing with the referendum results.



Civic society groups, which campaigned for a Yes vote, have called for the Dáil to sit during the summer to speed up the enactment of the legislation.

Meanwhile plans are underway for immediate measures to make it easier for women to travel to the UK for an abortion following Saturday’s referendum result.





Here in Tipperary the vote was passed by 59.1.

On this mornings Tipp Today Fran spoke to Emma Burns from Tipperary Together For Yes who gave her responce to the outcome of the Referendum.