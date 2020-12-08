Tipperary People of Great Note – Martin Quinn

Where Tippeary leads, Ireland follows’ is a famous phrase first bandied about in the 19th century in response to the amount of leaders Tipperary produced.

And the area around Tippeary Town and Bansha in West Tipp was responsible for more that a handful of these people.

And it is still producing people of note from that area.

Now a book entitled ‘Tipperary People of Great Note’ has been publish recognising 86 men and women from the area.

The author is Martin Quinn who spoke to Fran on the show this morning.