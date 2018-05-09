Tipperary included in new evening and night-time bus service

Tipperary will be included in a new evening and night-time bus service which will operate in dozens of rural areas from the end of June.

The pilot scheme will cover nearly 20 counties – and will typically operate on Friday and Saturday nights.

Many feel the announcement comes ahead of new drink driving laws which will impact badly on rural dwellers.





In Tipperary it will be rolled out in Cashel, Clonmel and Tipperary Town.

Independent Councillor Denis Leahy joined Fran on today’s show to discuss this new service.