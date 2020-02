Thursday 6th February 2020

A gay man from Fethard was the victim of a homophobic attack in Kildare, along with his partner, in what the Gardaí are treating as a possible hate crime.

Gerrard Lawless and his boyfriend Anthony Noland were attacked at a Kildare train station by a group of young men.





They were kicked and stabbed a number of times, while one of the attackers videoed the vicious assault.

Gerrard spoke on Tipp Today earlier about the unprovoked attack.