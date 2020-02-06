Tipp Today:Planet Playground will close its doors due to spiraling insurance costs.

Thursday 6th February

A Tipperary business will close its doors at the end of the month due to spiralling insurance costs.

Clonmel based Planet Playground will cease trading after 16 years as they can no longer sustain the huge increases.Their premiums have risen by 990% in the last five years – with last year’s policy costing them €60,000.The excess for every claim is €15,000.





Speaking on Tipp Today earlier proprietor of Planet Playground Brian Gavin said they have been left with no other choice but to cease trading on February 29th next…