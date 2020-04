2nd April 2020

To mark World Autism Awareness Day, former Councillor Michael Ryan paid tribute to the school his son attend Loughmore for maintaining a structure during this covid 19 crisis. Michael Ryan, says they’ve been doing what they can to keep a sense of routine for their 13-year-old son, Edward. We also replayed an interview with Carolyn Bracken who spoke to Fran back in December about her recent diagnosis with Autism …