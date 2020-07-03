Tipp FM’s Sandra Quinn recently welcomed her little boy Sam into the world, with the covid 19 restrictions there are huge concerns for expectant parents on whether their partners can be present or not. Sandra Quinn spoke to Fran Curry on Tipp Today about her experience in Limerick Maternity Hospital..
Tipp Today: Welcoming a baby during the Covid 19 restrictions
