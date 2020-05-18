Tipp Today: Week 2 – Tipp FM All-Star Hurling Team of the past 30 years

It’s time now to hear from Jamie O’Flaherty, Ronan Quirke, JJ Kennedy and Stephen Gleeson for week three of the Tipp FM All Star Hurling team of the past 30 years. Each week our panel of Ronan , JJ and Stephen nominate a player for every position in the team. This week we’ll hear who each of our panel put forward for the number 3 jersey, but before they do, the public have already decided that Cathal Barrett should be the first Tipp FM All-Star Hurling defender and he joins Brendan Cummins in the team. Cathal’s selection came as no surprise to Stephen Gleeson.