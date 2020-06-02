Tipp Today : Tribute To Brendan Bowyer

Poet Margaret Galvin contacted us with a tribute to the great Brendan Bowyer,listen back to her chat below:

Poem :





Our House, Delirious

In loving and grateful memory of Brendan Bowyer, (1939-2020)

Hucklebuck mania seized us that Christmas

when my brother brought the portable record player

from London, hauled it in a suitcase

on the boat train from Paddington,

across on the ferry, up from Rosslare on the bus.

We watched as the stylus circled the vinyl grooves

releasing the gleeful tunes stored in those black discs,

gasped as Brendan Bowyer’s perfect diction

trembled through the hiss and crackle

of the dance party machine, exhorting us

to never lose our hucklebuck shoes.

The turntable hopped as we

wriggled like a snake, wobbled like a duck

around the squeaking lino in the kitchen,

delirious under the showman’s spell.

Las Vegas glittered through the mottle

of my father’s shaving mirror

as I sang into a hairbrush microphone.

Someone lassoed the newel post with a scarf

and jived that wooden partner to spark and frenzy.

My father, sucked on his unlit pipe and observed

from the sagging seat by the fire,

his house gone mad with the Waterford lad

who had made it big in America.