Tipp Today : Tourism Plans for Carrick – On – Suir

A local group has made considerable progress has been made in promoting tourism and business in Carrick on Suir.The Tourism and Economic Development Association plan to refurbish the heritage centre in a bid to draw in visitors to the town.They also aim to create a digital enterprise hub for the area.The first phase of this will have 15 workspaces in the top floor of the municipal district office with phase 2 creating 50 more workspaces in the town centre.Chairperson Tony Musiol joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today