It’s understood new measures making it easier for pubs that serve food to reopen would see the 2 metre social distancing reduced to 1 in certain circumstances. Thurles Pub Owner and former Tipperary Hurler Lar Corbett is hoping to be able to reopen on July 20th, he joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today to discuss reopening the pub under the social distancing rules and their exciting renovations..

Lar Corbett and the team will be updating their facebook page on their reopening and renovations..