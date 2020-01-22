Tipp Today: Tipperary Woman hoping to raise €150,000 for the Children’s Grief Centre in Limerick.

Wednesday 22nd January 2020

A woman from Tipperary is hoping to raise €150,000 for the Children’s Grief Centre in Limerick.

Ciara McCullagh who is from Newport and living in Killaloe, is running 30km a day along the Wild Atlantic Way in a bid to run a total of over 1,000 km.She said the centre are currently fundraising to build a new centre and the money she hopes to raise will fund the running of the Children’s Grief Centre for a year, allowing them to focus on raising money for the new build. Listen back to Ciara chatting to Fran on Tipp Today earlier…