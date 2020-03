Friday 27th March 2020

The decision to allow schools to provide the School Meals Programme to children who need it most during the Easter Holidays has been described as very welcome but problematic by a Tipperary school principal.

The Department of Education approved the move yesterday asking schools to consider providing weekly boxes of non-perishable, nutritious goods.

Louise Tobin is Principal of St Joseph’s in Tipp Town spoke to Fran Curry on Tipp Today about the decision..