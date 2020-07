It’s week 12 of the Tipp FM All- Star Hurling team from the past 30 years. Last week the public voted and decided that Declan Ryan should join Lar Corbett in the half-forward line, and this week we’re looking to complete that line with the number 12 jersey. Our panel of Ronan Quirke, Stephen Gleeson and JJ Kennedy join MaryAnn Vaughan to put forward their selections. Last week’s winner, Declan Ryan, was Stephen’s nominee and he says he’s delighted that he’s got a place on the team…