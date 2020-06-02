Tipp Today : Tipp Fm All Star Team Week 5

It’s week 5 of the Tipp FM All- Star Hurling team from the past 30 years. To date, Brendan Cummins, Cathal Barrett, Paul Curran and Michael Cahill have been selected for our team by you the public through our poll on Twitter. This week our panel of Ronan Quirke, Stephen Gleeson and JJ Kennedy join Jamie O’Flaherty to put forward their selections for the number 5 jersey. But just before they do, JJ Kennedy spoke about the latest player to join our line up, Michael Cahill…