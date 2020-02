Thursday 20th February 2020

A former Tipperary GAA star has backed calls for the county’s senior footballers to commemorate the events of Bloody Sunday 100 years ago by wearing a special replica jersey.A full schedule of events will be launched prior to the Tipperary – Cork National Football league game in Semple stadium next Saturday evening. Clonoulty Rossmore’s Timmy Hammersley spoke to Fran Curry on Tipp Today…