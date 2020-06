A concert is being organised to thank people for their help in saving one of Clonmel’s oldest buildings. The ‘Thank You’ concert is being put together by St Mary’s Choral Society after thousands of euro was raised to save the White Memorial Theatre from permanent closure. The concert will be performed in St Peter and Paul’s Church on Wednesday the 10th of June and streamed online.

Father Michael Toomey and committee member Emmet Donlan joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier..