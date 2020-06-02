Tipp Today : Support Your Local Hospice

Tuesday 2nd June 2020

People across Tipperary are being asked to support this weeks Hospice Sunflower Days. The street collection was due to take place on Friday and Saturday next but like many other charity fundraisers it’s been impacted by Covid-19. The Hospice Lunch organised by South Tipp Hospice support committee at the Hotel Minella in Clonmel is normally a huge fundraiser but won’t be going ahead this year. Chairperson of South Tipperary Hospice Movement Ann Guida joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today..