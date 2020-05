Monday 25 th May 2020

A Tipperary farm leader says culling the national herd if not the answer to meeting our green targets. The agriculture sector is said to account for a third of our greenhouse gasses. South Tipperary IFA chairperson Erica O’Keefe says any suggestions to reduce the size of the national herd would be a retrograde step. She spoke to Fran Curry on Tipp Today earlier..