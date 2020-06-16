Tipp Today : Be Sober, Be Safe Campaign

A campaign has been launched in Tipperary to highlight and offer solutions to alcohol and substance misuse among young people. ‘Be Sober, Be Safe’ runs until the end of July and aims to reach out and engage with young people about the risks, and to encourage and advise the adults who care for them as to how they can be of support. Ruairí Ó Caisleáin CYPSC Coordinator and Saoirse Kinsella from Comhairle na nÓg joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today to tell him about the initiative…

You can follow the campaign on [email protected] and on Be Sober Be Safe South Tipp Facebook page