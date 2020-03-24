Tipp Today: Roscrea Dentist Hoping to Provide A Mobile Service

Roscrea-based Dr Pádraig Ó Reachtagáin is kitting out his van to be able to carry out emergency extractions, but has been struggling to secure insurance coverage.

An estimated 200,000 dental extractions are carried out in Ireland every year, but most dental practices are currently closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Dr Ó Reachtagáin insists the mobile unit can be maintained as a sterile working environment: