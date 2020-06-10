PodcastsTipp Today Tipp Today: Ralph Riegel’s new book on the unsolved murder of Sophie Toscan Du Plantier By Tipp Today - 10th June 2020 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter ‘A Dream of Death’ is a new book giving a definitive account of the unsolved murder of Sophie Toscan Du Plantier in West Cork. Author of the book and journalist Ralph Riegel joined Fran on Tipp Today earlier. Listen back here; Tipp FM Radio · Tipp Today: Ralph Riegel’s new book on the unsolved murder of Sophie Toscan Du Plantier