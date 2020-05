Monday 18th May 2020

The owner of a local café and delicatessen says he doesn’t see things returning to normal until at least next year.Modification work is being carried out at Country Choice in Nenagh this week and Peter Ward says they hope to be able to open for two customers at a time from the end of next week. Peter Ward spoke to Fran Curry on Tipp Today about the changes he had to make to his business during the Covid 19 restrictions..