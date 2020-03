Monday 30th March 2020

A group of students from Nenagh College are helping to brighten up the day for senior citizens. They are taking part in an initiative organised by English teacher Rebecca Kinsella which sees them interact with the elderly in their area. She asked students to play their part in alleviating loneliness among residents of local nursing homes who are not allowed to have visitors during this time, English teacher Rebecca Kinsella spoke to Fran Curry earlier on Tipp Today..