Friday 24th January

On the 14th January the sad news broke of Cashel man Mattie Murphy sadly passing away, Mattie made headlines in 2017 when he married his friend Michael O’Sulliban to avoid inheritance tax. There will be a spirtitual wake for Mattie on Saturday morning in Foley’s pub on Friar St. Cashel from 12pm to 6pm. Michael join Fran Curry on Tipp Today..