Local students are anxiously awaiting the release of their Leaving Cert grades next Monday.

Yesterday, Education Minister, Norma Foley, announced that schools’ past academic performances won’t now be used when grading this year’s Leaving Cert students’ results. Under the new model, 83 per cent of students will get a grade based on their teachers’ estimate, or higher, while 17 per cent will get below the school prediction. Dylan McLaughlin and Orla Cornally joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today..