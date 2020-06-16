Tipp Today : Local political reaction to the formation of the next government

The political parties looking to form a government have started putting their proposed deal to party members. There’s skeptics in all parties as a two week voting process is being prepared. And there’s been a variety of views from party members and independents around Tipperary. Fran Curry Spoke to local politicians

Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn says there is definitely a green tint to the agreement reached. Speaking on Tipp Today he said Green Party members had little to complain about the deal.



Tipperary Chair of the Green Party David Ahern, says much of the language used in the Programme for Government is too vague, and is unsure whether it’ll receive the approval of members.







Fianna Fáil Councillor Seamus Hanafin says for the party to deliver any of its policies they have to be in government, not supporting it.

Tipperary Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne criticised the lack of detail on how much the programme for government will cost

Independent TD Michael Lowry says the programme for government agreed by negotiating teams from Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens is unlikely to be delivered..