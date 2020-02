Tuesday 11th February 2020

Local Man Des O’Carroll joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today on overcoming Oesophageal Cancer, the Oesophageal Cancer Fund (OCF) needs your help for the 19th annual Lollipop Day. On the last weekend in February, Friday 28th and Saturday 29th the national charity will host its fundraising and awareness day in Tipperary to help raise funds for Oesophageal Cancer across the country. Listen back below: