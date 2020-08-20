Tipp Today: Kathleen Chada

Families whose loved ones were brutally murdered are calling on the new Justice Minister Helen McEntee to urgently commence a parole act which was passed into Irish law last July but is still not functioning more than 12 months later.

Under the act, the minimum term of a life sentence would be extended from seven to 12 years.

Victims say that this would give them some reprieve and a chance to “get their lives back together” before dealing with the criminal justice system once more. Kathleen Chada joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today to tell her story…