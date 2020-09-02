Tipp Today : Julie O’Connor of Synergy Careers

Career Guidance Counsellor Julie O’Connor of Synergy Careers joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today to discuss Education Minister, Norma Foley’s announcment that schools’ past academic performances won’t now be used when grading this year’s Leaving Cert students’ results. Under the new model, 83 per cent of students will get a grade based on their teachers’ estimate, or higher, while 17 per cent will get below the school prediction. Julie will also be running free advice webinars for Leaving Certificate students receving their results on Monday, as well as incoming sixth year students. Find out more info here