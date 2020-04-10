Tipp Today : Jade Needhum on Sixty-Five Roses Day

The annual fundraising day for Cystic Fibrosis Ireland is the latest charity event to be hit by Covid-19.There are around 1,400 people affected by CF in Ireland including a number in Tipperary.

The organisation’s 65 Roses Day usually raises up to 150-thousand euro but today’s appeal is now being held online due to the ongoing restrictions. Speaking on Tipp Today with Fran Curry 18 year old Jade Needham from Ballina has Cystic Fibrosis – she has effectively been in isolation for a number of weeks.