Monday 25th May 2020

The Irish Hairdressers Federation wants hairdressers to be able come back to work earlier than planned.

It’s recommending the Government open salons on June 29th, instead of phase four when they’re due to open on July 20th.The organisation represents over 400 salon owners across the country, which employ over 5,00 stylists Irish Hairdressers Federation Incoming President, Danielle Kennedy joined Fran Curry..