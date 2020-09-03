Tipp Today: Should Ireland have assisted dying for those with life long and incurable illnesses?

On Thursday, we posed the poll – Do you think Ireland should have assisted dying for those with life long and incurable illnesses? Cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has backed a proposed Dying with Dignity bill. The bill will be brought before the Dáil later this month.

Berni Huizenga-Pyne orginally from Tipperary now living in the Netherlands told Fran Curry on Tipp Today about her father in law’s decision to die by euthanasia, and Nora Gardner also offered her opinion on why she would be against the introduction of assisted dying..