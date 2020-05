Monday 18th May 2020

Drinkaware says some people have increased their consumption of alcohol during the Covid-19 restrictions because they are anxious and bored. A new survey from the charity says equal amounts of people – one in four – are drinking more and drinking less since the measures came into place. Miriam Taber Drinkaware Communications & Marketing Manager joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today to discuss their findings from the survey..