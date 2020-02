Thursday 20th February 2020

On May Bank Holiday Weekend 2020 Hike For Hospice will take place. This is a fundraiser in aid of the South Tipperary Hospice Movement organised by Alan O’Dwyer, Michael Peters and John O’Heney. It will take place over 3 days on the Saturday, Sunday and Monday in May. 3 Hikes, 3 Days, on the 30th Year of the South Tipperary Hospice Movement. Alan O’Dwyer ; Michael Peters and John O’Heney joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today..