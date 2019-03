‘Remember to Breathe’ is the production of Tipperary writer and director Orla Murphy, who has drawn on her own experience as an emigrant in New Zealand.

The play which centres around 3 people trying to survive the ‘aftershocks’ of the Christchurch earthquake is coming to the Source in Thurles.

Ahead of that Orla joined Fran in studio this week while Raymond Keane who plays the character Johnny was on the phone