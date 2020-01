Tuesday 28th January 2020

A voluntary group which fundraiser to provide defibrillators in Clonmel is seeking support to raise funds to upgrade the units.A total of 17 AEDS are in place at various locations in the town thanks to the efforts of the Clonmel Heartsafe – however many of these are coming to the end of their working life. Andrew Laste from Clonmel Heartsafe joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today..