Thursday 2nd January 2020

Aisling O’ Neill joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today after discovering a fake dating profile had been set up in her late daughter’s name.16-year-old Mia O’Neill from Newport took her own life in September and this week, after facing their first Christmas without her, Mia’s family were confronted with a Tinder profile in Mia’s name. A picture of Mia was used in the profile, in which she was listed as being 32.