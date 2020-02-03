On Saturday, people across Tipperary will go to the polling stations to mark their preferences for the five people who will represent the county in the 33rd Dáil.
On Tipp Today, 13 out of the 14 candidates took part in a live debate in LIT Thurles with Fran Curry. Listen back to the full debate below :
Tipp Today: General Election Debate 2020
