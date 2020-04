With just over a week to go until May 5th, when restrictions were originally meant to be lifted and with the number of cases of Covid 19 across Ireland on the rise, it looks like we could face a longer lockdown period.

Tipperary Superintendent Willie Leahy joined Fran earlier on Tipp Today to urge people to continue to obey the restrictions and explain the role of the Gardaí at this time for both enforcement and in terms of community policing.

