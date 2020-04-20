Tipp Today :Galtee Rovers doing their bit for frontline staff at STGH

One Tipperary GAA club has raised almost €14,000 to help frontline healthcare staff in the Premier County.Galtee Rovers GAA Club held a 24-hour “wallball” marathon between Saturday and Sunday involving club members from across the world.All donations are being put towards helping the staff at South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel during this pandemic.You can donate here

Galtee Rovers PRO, Tony O’Brien joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today..