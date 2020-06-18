Tipp Today : Eva Birdthistle from Nenagh Arts Centre

A 25 million euro Government support package for the arts and culture sector has been welcomed by the Director of Nenagh Arts Centre. Eva Birdthistle believes it’s an appreciation of the many artists who’ve adapted to producing content and sharing it online during the pandemic. The funding includes bursaries and commissions to artists and arts organisations, and resources for museums as they prepare to reopen. While Eva’s not sure if Nenagh Arts Centre will benefit from funding, she sees it as a welcome announcement, she joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today