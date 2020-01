Thursday 30th 2020

Dr Justin Roche joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today on Tongue Ties, have you ever heard of a tongue tie?

Dr. Roche has been treating tongue ties since 2008 and running a dedicated tongue tie clinic in Clonmel since 2010. Currently Dr. Roche and his team assess and divide tongue ties +/- lip ties in over 1,000 children in Ireland each year.